Centre approves Rs 1,817-Cr rural package to fund 528 roads, 62 bridges in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 23: A slew of rural infrastructure and farm sector schemes were rolled out in Assam on Monday, with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announcing major allocations and approvals at a programme in Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said Assam is witnessing rapid rural transformation, with nearly 14 km of roads being constructed every day.

He announced approval of 528 roads and 62 bridges worth Rs 1,817 crore to strengthen rural connectivity across the state.

Highlighting women-led development, the Union Minister said Assam is at the forefront of empowerment through Self Help Groups (SHGs), which are playing a key role in rural economic expansion.

In a boost to employment generation, Chouhan said Rs 1,100 crore have been allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). “No poor person should be stripped of employment,” he said.

The Minister also announced Rs 40.5 crore for distribution of power tillers to farmers, Rs 42 crore under the PULSES Mission for Assam, and approval for procurement of 62,500 metric tonnes of mustard.

Taking into account the state’s agro-climatic conditions, he said a team of scientists and experts has been constituted to work jointly with the Assam government to further agricultural development.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Assam has secured approval for 1,500 km of new roads with Rs 1,800 crore sanctioned. “We will be able to concretise almost 2,000 new roads in Assam,” he said.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana, the state has begun releasing the first instalment of Rs 12 lakh each to 254 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), against the promised annual assistance of Rs 15 lakh.

The Chief Minister further announced that distribution of land pattas to tea garden workers will begin from March 13. “My aim is not just to give land but also a home,” he said.

Financial assistance amounting to Rs 120 crore was disbursed under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission and the Samaveshi Aajeevika Yojana.

Sarma also highlighted gains in the tea and agriculture sectors, stating that Assam’s tea exports have risen by 40 million kg this year, attributing the increase to a shift from CTC to orthodox tea production to meet global demand.

He added that 9 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured last year, with the state providing an additional Rs 250 per quintal over the Centre’s Minimum Support Price. A similar incentive was extended to mustard farmers.

In a significant private-sector development, the Chief Minister announced that PepsiCo will set up new units in Nalbari, with an assurance of 100% procurement of potatoes cultivated using company-provided seeds.

Farmers partnering with the company will be facilitated with Kisan Credit Card loans, and payments will be routed through banks.

Speaking to the press after the programme, Sarma said preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections have already begun and hinted at the possibility of more senior Congress leaders joining the BJP. “There is a schedule with me of when and who should join and they will go accordingly,” he said.