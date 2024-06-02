Centre approves establishment of IIM Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, June 2: The Narendra Modi-led central government approved the establishment of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati in Assam. This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

The state government will provide a plot of land free of cost and free from all encumbrances in an area with good infrastructure and industrial linkages in Marabhita area in Kamrup district near Guwahati.

Sarma further informed that IIM Ahmedabad will be the mentor institute for the establishment of the proposed new IIM at Kamrup.

In a letter to the Director of IIM Ahmedabad, Ministry of Education directed to “take further initiatives for preparation of the Detailed Project report (DPR) for establishment of IIM at Kamrup in consultations with the Secretary, Higher Education Department, and Government of Assam and submit the DPR to this ministry for further necessary action on the proposal.”

Sharing his excitement over the approval, Sarma said, “Sharing a BIG NEWS! Following our request in 2023, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given a spcl gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, Nat’l Law Univ & now IIM.”

