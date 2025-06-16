Centralised mid-day meal kitchens can support flood relief efforts, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, June 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that centralised kitchens established for mid-day meal preparation could also function as community kitchens during emergencies such as floods.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a Rs 25.50-crore centralised kitchen in Bebejia, Lakhimpur, Sarma said the kitchens could prepare and supply food to relief camps when required.

“During floods, when victims take shelter in relief camps, the district administration may not be able to immediately arrange food. In such instances, if the kitchens are contacted, they can prepare and supply meals even during emergencies,” he said.

He added that once operational, the kitchens could also be used for personal and community functions.

“These kitchens are not limited to mid-day meals. Cooking for the mid-day meal programme will conclude by 9:30 am. After that, the district administration or members of the public can utilise the facility for personal celebrations or community events,” the Chief Minister noted.

Sarma also responded to requests from schools in Kamrup Metro to provide meals on Sundays.

“We can arrange meals for students on Sundays as well, provided the school administration and mid-day meal workers come forward to support the initiative,” he said.

On Sunday, while inaugurating another centralised kitchen in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister had said the mid-day meal scheme could be expanded to include breakfast to boost attendance, reduce dropout rates, and improve student nutrition.