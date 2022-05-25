Central team to assess damage done by flood in Cachar

Silchar May 25: A team of officials from the Central Government will reach Silchar on May 27 for an assessment of the damage caused by flood-hit areas of Cachar district. The team will assess the condition and impact due to the flood and submit its report to the Central Government. This was informed by a release issued by the DDIPR Barak Valley region on Tuesday.

The release further informed that Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli has visited the flood affected areas of the Udharbondh constituency and urged the people to follow hygiene and norms related to safer health conditions. During her visit to the flood hit areas of the constituency, Jalli informed that steps are being augmented for health care facilities for the people affected by the flood. As many as 23 water supply schemes which were hit by floodwater were revived and brought to functional status. Till Tuesday, as many as 62,468 people are placed across 284 relief camps and 41,234 homes have been affected, the release said. The District Administration has facilitated 760 quintal rice, 779 quintal dal, 112 quintal salt, and 6051 litres of edible oil have been sanctioned as relief materials for the flood affected people across the district, the DDIPR release stated.

