Central agency role would be a personal honour: GP Singh on transfer rumours

Guwahati, Aug 14: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, on Wednesday, addressed rumours about his potential transfer in the coming months.

The top cop stated that if the transfer was to occur, it would be a matter of “great personal honour” for him.

"It would be a matter of great honour for me if I were given the opportunity to serve in a central agency. As an officer of the Assam cadre and having worked in the state for many years, if the Union Home Ministry desires me to head a central agency, and it receives the approval of the Assam Chief Minister, it would be a personal pride for me,” DGP Singh told the press at the Independence Day rehearsals at Khanapara Veterinary Field.

However, DGP Singh clarified that he has not made any such request and has only read about the potential transfer in the media.

“I haven’t made any such request. If there has been any notification from the Union Home Ministry to the state, I am unaware of it. Nonetheless, it would be an honour to be considered by the Central government after serving as the DGP of Assam. We’ll see what happens," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Assam Tribune reported that DGP Singh is expected to assume the role of Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following his departure from Assam.

This speculation arose after a recent reshuffle in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and CRPF.

On July 31, Nina Singh, the first woman Director General of CISF, retired, and the current CRPF DG Anish Dayal was given additional charge of CISF.

This sequence of events fuelled the speculation that DGP Singh may soon be appointed as the DG of CRPF.