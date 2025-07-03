Cement factory in Sonapur under scrutiny after mishap kills one & injures several

Jorabat, Jul 3: A devastating industrial accident at the Star Cement factory in Samata, Sonapur, has claimed the life of a young engineer and left several others critically injured, raising serious concerns over safety protocols within the facility.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning at the factory’s old unit– its first operational plant– inside the coal crusher section. According to reports, Shiva Tiwari, a 25-year-old engineer from Madhya Pradesh, was on duty when he accidentally fell into the crusher machine. The malfunction triggered the spread of scorching hot coal particles, which struck Tiwari’s body, leaving him fatally injured.

Alongside Tiwari, three workers – identified as Prasanna Medhi (38), Satya Sarkar, and Ranjit Bordoloi (30) – also sustained serious injuries during the mishap. While unofficial sources claim up to five workers may have been injured, this has yet to be confirmed.

Following the incident, chaos ensued at the plant. The injured were initially rushed to Sonapur District Hospital. However, Tiwari succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. District authorities were present at the hospital, and the engineer’s body was later sent to Guwahati for post-mortem examination.

The three injured workers were referred to a private hospital in Guwahati for advanced medical care. Among them, Prasanna Medhi’s condition is said to be critical, and he has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Despite the severity of the incident, the management of Star Cement has maintained a conspicuous silence, leading to public outrage and speculation of a cover-up attempt. Allegations have emerged that basic safety equipment was not provided, and that the accident could have been prevented with better precautionary measures in place.

Local residents and worker welfare groups have demanded a neutral and thorough investigation into the cause of the incident and accountability from the company. Meanwhile, Sonapur Police have launched an independent probe into the tragedy.