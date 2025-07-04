CEM Pramod Boro urges unity to sustain peace in Bodoland region

Kokrajhar, July 4: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, on Thursday underscored the importance of collective efforts to uphold peace and harmony in the Bodoland region.

Addressing a Beneficiary Meet and Socio-Economic Awareness Programme at the Bhumki Part-II playground under the Salakati BTC constituency, Boro reflected on the progress made since the signing of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord.

“Earlier, the region was marred by incidents of violence. But after the 2020 Accord, peace has returned. However, we cannot take this peace for granted. If we want it to last, we must work together,” Boro said.

The programme, which showcased the impact of various welfare schemes, is part of a larger initiative that aims to reach all 40 constituencies under the BTC.

Looking ahead to the upcoming BTC elections, Boro appealed to all political parties to uphold democratic values and maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

“As we head toward the upcoming BTC elections, the people of BTR want peace, not violence. I call upon all political parties to engage in peaceful and democratic competition,” Boro said.

He also cautioned against attempts to disrupt the current harmony in the name of elections.

“We have achieved peace after many years. Unfortunately, even senior leaders sometimes fail to understand the value of this peace, and the common people suffer as a result. If anyone wants to contest elections, they are most welcome. But don’t bring violence under the pretext of campaigning,” he urged.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, MLA Lawrence Islary, MCLA Madhav Chetry, and former BTC Deputy Chief Kampa Borgoyari.