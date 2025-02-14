CEM Boro, Chief Secy Kota review arrangements ahead of Budget session in Kokrajhar

Guwahati, Feb. 14: Kokrajhar is preparing to welcome the state’s legislators to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for the Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, making it a historic first in the state.

The Budget session is set to take place in Kokrajhar on February 17.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro on Friday ahead of the Budget session, shared that he engaged with the local residents of Kokrajhar to enhance the beautification of the town.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary of Assam, Ravi Kota conducted a detailed review of the preparedness for the upcoming Budget Session in Kokrajhar.

Kota stated that key focus areas include seating arrangements, catering services, uninterrupted power and water supply, sound systems, medical facilities, fire safety measures, traffic management, and the deployment of adequate staff.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary inspected the session hall and other key facilities to ensure readiness following the meeting.

Earlier, in January, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Bodo Peace Accord of 2020 had brought unprecedented peace and development in the BTR and announced that the 2025 Budget session of the Assembly would be convened in Kokrajhar.

“The Bodo Agitation once sought the division of Assam. However, on February 17, the Assam Legislative Assembly session will be held in Kokrajhar, the very place where movements for separation were once staged. This symbolises a new phase of unity and progress for the state,” Sarma had said.

Sarma also highlighted the growing prominence of the Bodo language in the Assam Legislative Assembly, marking a significant cultural shift.

“Once, Assamese was the sole language of the Assembly. Today, both Bodo language and Bodo art and culture have found a place of importance, with Bodo now playing a key role in the transaction of business,” he noted.