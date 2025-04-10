KAAC CEM assures roads, schools & land rights at Arnam Teplong meet

Diphu, April 10: A substantial gathering marked the public interaction programme of Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), held yesterday at Arnam Teplong village within the Amreng MAC constituency.

This event represented a pivotal moment for the local community, as Ronghang promised a series of developmental initiatives aimed at enhancing the region's infrastructure and social services. In his address, he assured the residents of Arnam Teplong that the KAAC would prioritize the construction of new roads, educational facilities, and healthcare infrastructure, among other essential projects.

Ronghang underscored the Council's commitment to ensuring access to safe drinking water, creating a Rongker Than (a traditional Karbi worship site), and providing free educational materials to recognized schools in the vicinity without delay.

Furthermore, the CEM announced a programme for the free distribution of land pattas to the indigenous tribes through the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, commonly referred to as the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

"The KAAC is committed to addressing all memorandums and concerns articulated by the public during this interaction. We shall exert our utmost efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people residing in the Amreng constituency shortly," asserted Ronghang.

The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, MLAs Darsing Ronghang (Howraghat), Bidya Sing Engleng (Diphu), and Rupsing Teron (Baithalangso), along with former MP Horensing Bey.