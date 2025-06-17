Celebrating local enterprise since 1963: Thekeraguri’s tender coconut trail continues to grow

Raha, June 17: Located on the border of Nagaon and Morigaon districts, Thekeraguri, a small village, has become a centre of attraction for all to quench their thirst as a scorching heat wave is sweeping through the State.

The small business establishments along National Highway-37 at Thekeraguri have been running a successful tender coconut business since 1963. The village, located around 13 kilometres west of Raha, has become a popular stopover spot for tourists visiting the State as well as local commuters. The tender coconut business in Thekeraguri is a prime example of self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

According to local resident Tileswar Das, who also runs a tender coconut shop at Thekeraguri, the tender coconut business in Thekeraguri began when a vendor named Khaliya Das started selling tender coconuts on the old National Highway, and the business grew gradually.

Over time, more vendors joined in, and the business flourished. Today, Thekeraguri is known for its tender coconut business and the village has become a hub for thirsty passersby.

Despite the challenges posed by the construction of a new four-lane highway, the tender coconut business has continued to thrive. The vendors have adapted to the changing circumstances and relocated their businesses to the four-lane highway. Today, over 30 vendors, most of whom are women, sell tender coconuts, bamboo products, and other local goods to tourists and locals alike. This business has not only provided a means of livelihood for the vendors but has also showcased the entrepreneurial spirit of the local community.

In recent years, the vendors at Thekeraguri have diversified their products to include bamboo and cane goods such as baskets, mats, and other handicrafts. This diversification has not only increased the vendors’ earnings but has also helped to promote local culture and traditions.

“The vendors take pride in their products, and tourists from all over the world appreciate the unique and authentic nature of the goods,” informed Dipak Das, a resident of the area.

The vendors of the area have demonstrated that with hard work and determination, it is possible to build a successful business and improve one’s livelihood. The business has also become a model for other entrepreneurs in the region, showcasing the potential for innovation and growth.