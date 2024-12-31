‘Celebrate responsibly’, says new Guwahati Police chief on New Year’s Eve

Guwahati, Dec 31: Just hours after being appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Guwahati, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, wasted no time in addressing public safety concerns, especially in light of today’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The seasoned officer immediately put in place stringent measures to ensure the city remains safe during the festivities, setting up multiple check-posts across Guwahati to enforce traffic regulations.

Mahanta’s primary focus is to curb drunk driving and speeding, both of which are major safety concerns during the holiday season.

“Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of all residents. We urge everyone to celebrate responsibly and to follow traffic rules diligently,” Mahanta said, speaking to the press during a checking at Guwahati Club on Tuesday.

The new Commissioner also highlighted that road safety is a top priority for the Assam government. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to Mahanta, is closely monitoring road safety initiatives in the state.

“From the beginning of the picnic season, we have taken necessary precautions to keep roads safe and secure every life. The CM himself has been actively involved in state-level meetings and video conferences to ensure the effective implementation of road safety measures,” Mahanta said.

In a stern message to the public, Mahanta appealed to citizens to celebrate the New Year responsibly and avoid actions that could jeopardise lives.

“We have set up checkpoints across the city to monitor drivers. Those found driving under the influence will be tested for intoxication. Drunk-driving, over-speeding, and reckless driving will not be tolerated,” he added.

In addition to cracking down on drunk driving, Mahanta reminded drivers to stay focused on the road and avoid distractions caused by passengers.

He also warned against the dangerous trend of standing outside car roofs for photos or videos during celebrations. “Drivers and passengers must wear seatbelts, and motorcyclists, including pillion riders, should always wear helmets,” he said, underscoring the importance of safety for all road users.

Pedestrian safety was another point Mahanta highlighted. He urged drivers to respect pedestrian crossings and ensure that they allow safe passage for pedestrians. “Road safety is a shared responsibility,” he said, adding that drivers should be especially cautious during the festive season.

The Commissioner also made it clear that strict action would be taken against individuals violating traffic norms, including those caught driving under the influence of alcohol or engaging in dangerous driving behaviours.

The Guwahati Commissioner of Police appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order throughout the festive period.