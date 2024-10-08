CBI to probe 41 online trading scam cases in Assam, document transfer in process

Guwahati, Oct. 8: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to take over investigations into the online stock trading scams that have swept Assam in recent times.

The CBI will probe 41 cases registered in these scams, and the handover to the central agency is expected to take a month and a half, highly placed sources said.

“They (CBI) will start investigating once the transfer of the entire documents takes place. Currently, the process is ongoing, and it will take at least a month before the CBI starts its probe,” the source told The Assam Tribune.

Chief Minister Sarma said that his government will extend “all possible support to ensure that justice is served at the earliest”.

“To ensure a fair investigation on the online stock trading scam, we requested Govt of India to formally hand over all 41 registered cases to the CBI. CBI is officially taking over this matter and we'll extend all possible support to ensure that justice is served at the earliest,” he wrote on a micro-blogging website.

Earlier in September, the Assam cabinet had greenlit the handover of 32 cases related to the unregulated trading investment scam to the CBI for investigation.

The cabinet’s decision followed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to New Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue that has recently created uproar in the state.

Last month, Chief Minister Sarma had told the press that he had discussed the matter with the central agency and informed that “they’ve have agreed to take over the investigation”. He, however, had said that the decision to involve the CBI would depend on the “complexity of the cases”.

Until September, the Assam police had arrested over 60 individuals in connection with the fraudulent trading scam and have constituted 14 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) under the supervision of the Assam Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Several lookout circulars have also been issued against individuals found to be part of these scams, as well as those already arrested.