CBI takes over Junmoni Rabha’s death case

Guwahati, June 14: The investigation of Junmoni Rabha’s death case has been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As per sources, the investigation was taken over by the CBI after Assam Director General of Police G P Singh recently visited the office of the CBI in New Delhi on June 12 to transfer the case from CID to the central agency.

Junmoni Rabha, a sub-inspector in charge of the Morikolong police outpost in Nagaon district, was killed in a suspected road accident on May 16 at Jakhalabandha when her private car, which she was believed to be driving, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Ever since the mysterious death of Rabha, her family members, political parties and others have been demanding a CBI probe into the incident, following which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also assured that the matter will be handed over to the central agency.





The government of India has assigned the investigation of the case concerning the unfortunate death of Smt Junmani Rabha to the Central Bureau of Investigation. pic.twitter.com/rQYXLXuMa6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 14, 2023




