CBI set to grill key accused in multi-crore trading scam in Dibrugarh Jail

Guwahati, Oct 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to interrogate key accused in the multi-crore unregulated online trading scams, currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, on Saturday.

Among those expected to be questioned are Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, and Bishal Phukan, who are key figures in the scams.

On Friday, a five-member CBI team arrived in Dibrugarh, with all case files and documents related to the 41 registered cases being handed over to the agency.

This marks a crucial step in the investigation, which the CBI officially took over on October 8. The agency is expected to seek custody of the accused from the court before commencing interrogation.

Earlier, sources had told The Assam Tribune that the handover process would take about six weeks, but the swift arrival of the CBI team suggests that the transfer of case documents was completed earlier than anticipated.

The investigation follows the Assam government’s decision to hand over 32 cases related to the scam to the CBI, a number that later grew to 41 after the state requested the Centre to transfer all cases involving the trading scam.

The scam, which has caused widespread public outrage, involves unregulated online trading platforms that duped investors of crores of rupees across the state.

In September, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue, leading to the state cabinet's decision to involve the CBI.

Assam police had already arrested more than 60 individuals linked to the scam and formed 14 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) under the Assam Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Several lookout circulars have been issued for others involved in the scam, many of whom remain at large.

Meanwhile, local press reports suggest the CBI has filed six FIRs so far in connection with the cases but The Assam Tribune is yet to verify these claims. The investigation is expected to gain momentum with the upcoming interrogations.