CBI likely to file charge sheet in Junmoni Rabha death case on Feb 7

Guwahati, Feb 7: After almost seven months of investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file charge sheet in SI Junmoni Rabha death case on Wednesday.

According to sources, the CBI had set up a temporary office at Nagaon Circuit House for a long time. It was set up during the investigation into the death of Junmoni Rabha last year.

The probe agency has once camped at the circuit house, however, the reason behind the camping is unclear until the filing of this report.

It may be mentioned that controversial SI Junmoni Rabha was killed in a road accident in Jakhalabandha area on May 16, 2023.

As per reports, Rabha’s car collided with a truck bearing registration number UP 78UT 4518 following which she died.

Rabha who was in charge of Mariklong police station in Nagaon was travelling in her car towards Upper Assam when she lost control and rammed into a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, sources had said.