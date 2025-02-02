CBI Files 2nd chargesheet against DB Stock scamster Deepankar Barman

Guwahati, Feb 2: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a second supplementary chargesheet against the mastermind of the DB Stock consultancy scam, Deepankar Barman, at the Special CBI Court on Saturday.

The chargesheet has been filed within 90 days of the arrest of the accused, who is presently in judicial custody. CBI had registered the instant case on October 14, 2024, at the request of the Assam government and took over the investigation of the case that was originally registered at the Paltan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati on August 21, 2024.

The case was registered against DB Stock, owned by Deepankar Barman, along with key co-accused Monalisa Das and seven to eight employees of the organisation.It was alleged that the accused persons had taken money from several clients by assuring them guaranteed returns, but since June 2024 the payments became irregular, and many clients stopped receiving the payments altogether.

One of the complainants alleged that he invested Rs one crore, and along with him, thousands of clients invested crores of rupees in the organisation, but the alleged accused fled with their money.

The CBI investigation has revealed that Barman, along with co-accused Monalisa Das, Chabin Barman, Deepali Talukdar, CA Mukesh Agrawal, and others, floated a Ponzi scheme and had been soliciting deposits from the public on the promise of higher fixed returns on their deposits.

The proprietorship and its key managerial persons had been collecting deposits in the name of five unregulated deposit schemes promising higher fixed returns. Deposits to the tune of over Rs 400 crore had been taken by the said proprietorship of Deepankar Barman.

Chargesheets against four accused persons, including Monalisa Das, Chabin Barman, Deepali Talukdar, and Mukesh Agrawal, have already been filed, and they are facing trial.

The latest supplementary chargesheet has been filed against Barman under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act of 2019.CBI had re-registered 41 cases related to the unregulated deposit scam referred by the Assam government.

To date, chargesheets have been filed by the investigating agency in 20 of these cases, including the ones registered against Ranjit Kakoty of TradingFX, Bishal Phukan and Sumi Bora of Percelia Consultancy, Deepankar Barman of DB Stock, and Gopal Paul of AJRS Marketing.





CBI Files Supplementary Chargesheet against Deepankar Barman, mastermind behind M/s. DB Stock Consultancy Scam, before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/yNwgI45azs — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) February 1, 2025





By-

Staff Reporter







