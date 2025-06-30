CBI books ex-SBI manager in Sribhumi for unaccounted assets worth Rs 80 L

New Delhi, June 30: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Pinku Kumar, former Branch Manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) at Ramkrishnanagar Branch in Sri Bhumi, Assam, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets valued at over ₹80 lakh, an official said on Monday.

In a fresh case registered on June 27 by the Shillong-based Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the CBI, Kumar is accused of accumulating illicit wealth during his tenure between April 1, 2019, and March 27, 2025. A preliminary investigation had flagged his assets as vastly exceeding his known sources of income.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the total disproportionate assets (DA) held by Kumar amount to ₹99.20 lakh—representing a staggering 81.84% excess over his legitimate income.

“The facts mentioned in the aforesaid complaint, prima facie, reveal commission of congnizable offences, punishable under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended 2018) on the part of Pinku Kumar.”

Section 13 of the Act defines various forms of criminal misconduct by public servants. These include actions like abusing their position, misappropriating property, or possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

This is not Kumar's first run-in with the law. In March, the CBI had booked him in two separate corruption cases, which also named two brokers—Sumen Paul and Jadab Paul—as co-accused. These cases alleged a conspiracy to approve loans using forged documents, resulting in multi-crore losses to SBI.

Raids conducted by the federal agency in these two cases led to seizure of 481 grams of gold, 11.11 gram of diamond-studded jewellery and 1,092 gram silver.

The CBI investigation showed that the former bank manager conspired with the two brokers and allegedly approved loans base on forged papers, leading to a loss of crores of rupees to the SBI.





IANS