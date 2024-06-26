CBI books Assam Gramin Vikash Bank officials

Guwahati, June 26: At least four officials of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB) have been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday after they allegedly sanctioned and disbursed amounts in fictitious Self Help Group(SHG) loan accounts and transferred the proceeds of the same to other bank accounts.

The officials included three former assistant managers, Prasanta Borah, Priyankshu Pallabh Gogoi, and Sohan Dutta, and one former office assistant, Satyajit Chaliha, working at AGVB Madhapur Branch in Jorhat. They have been accused of allegedly entering a criminal conspiracy among themselves and others to fraudulently cause losses to the bank.

As per allegations, the officials disbursed amounts into fictitious SHG loan accounts and transferred the proceeds of the same to the savings bank accounts of one of the accused and other bank accounts. With this, the accused caused an alleged loss of Rs. 8,28,42,900 to the bank.

Sources said the CBI conducted search operations at seven places in Assam, including the residential and official premises of the accused in Jorhat, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh, and one in West Bengal, leading to the discovery of incriminating documents.



