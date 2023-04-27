CBI arrests absconding Rhino poacher in Nagaland

Guwahati: After persistent and incessant effort, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding accused in a Rhino Poaching Case in Lhomithi Village of Nagaland’s Dimapur.

The accused has been identified as Raidang Engti, who hails from Dimapur.

The CBI had earlier registered a case on the request of Assam Government & subsequent notification from Government of India, and taken over the investigation of the FIR No. 5/2012 dated 03.07.2012, earlier registered at Police Station Rongmongwe, District Karbi Anglong (Assam).

It was alleged in the complaint that on 01.07.2012, a Rhino was killed by unidentified poachers and horn was poached. The carcass of the Rhino was lying in a hola located in between the two numbers of suburi of Long Koi Tisso Gaon.

During Investigation, it was found that after killing the Rhino, the other accused sold the Rhino horn to said arrested accused at Dimapur (Nagaland).

The Complicity of the said accused had emerged as the person through whom the poached Rhino horn was traded and transacted for a hefty amount.

After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed on 31.03.2018 against 5 accused. Investigation was kept open regarding the sale of the Rhino horn and to arrest the said accused whose name had emerged during investigation for purchasing the poached Rhino horn.

The arrested accused is to be produced today before the Competent Court at Dimapur.