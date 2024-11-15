CBI arrests absconding Dhubri school principal in online trading scam

Dhubri, Nov 15: Dinesh Rai, principal of Halakura Higher Secondary School, was arrested on Wednesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Dhubri after months of evading the authorities.

Rai was implicated as the primary mastermind in a large-scale fraudulent online trading scheme operated through a platform called Titan, through which he reportedly siphoned off crores of rupees from investors.

The arrest comes two months after Rai absconded, following the apprehension of his associates, Rafiqul and Shankar Kumar Biswas, who were also implicated in the fraud. The victims, who lost substantial amounts of money in the scheme, filed a formal complaint against all three suspects - Rai, Biswas, and Rafiqul - at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station. The complaint detailed the allegations of deceit and criminal breach of trust, sparking a multi-agency investigation that eventually led to the CBI's involvement.

Rai had been in hiding since his associates' arrests and managed to evade law enforcement by frequently relocating. His two-month stint on the run ended when he returned to his residence in Golakganj on Wednesday, where the CBI conducted a swift raid and took him into custody.

According to sources, the CBI investigation will now focus on recovering the funds stolen through the Titan platform and tracking other potential conspirators in the case. Meanwhile, the victims have expressed relief at the principal's arrest and are hopeful for justice and restitution.

Authorities have warned the public to remain vigilant against similar fraudulent schemes promising high returns, underscoring the need for regulatory oversight of online trading platforms.