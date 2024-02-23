Caught on Cam: Traffic Police officer run over by riders in Assam's Mariani

Jorhat, Feb 23: In a shocking incident, three riders were detained in Assam’s Mariani after they hit a traffic police officer while he was performing his duty on a busy road.

According to sources, the traffic police was as usual controlling the traffic near Mariani Police Station when three college students riding a two-wheeler, bearing the registration number AS05 P 0195 were travelling through the road at a high speed without wearing helmets. When the traffic police officer, Ibrahim Ali, tried to intercept the vehicle, the trio ran over him and fled the spot.

The locals immediately rescued the injured police personnel and rushed him to Mariani Primary Health Centre for immediate medical attention. However, he was later referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the three accused, who were hiding in Mariani Gandhi Nagar, were detained by the police for hitting an on-duty traffic police official and also seized the vehicle.