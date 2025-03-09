Caught between oil & ecology: The Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary dilemma deepens

Guwahati, Mar 9: Tucked away in Assam’s Jorhat district, the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary — home to the country’s only population of Hoolock Gibbons — is now at the heart of a raging debate: should oil exploration take precedence over ecological conservation?

The sanctuary, a critical haven for endangered species and an essential part of the region’s ecosystem, is now under threat as corporate interests and the government push for oil drilling in the eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) surrounding it.

The move has sparked outrage among environmentalists and local communities, raising a fundamental question — can economic development coexist with ecological preservation?

The storm of contention intensified after major investment announcements were made during the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, where several business giants committed a whopping ₹85,000 crore towards hydrocarbon exploration in the state.

Leading the investment race, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal pledged a staggering ₹50,000 crore, citing the state's untapped potential in hydrocarbon resources. Oil India Limited (OIL) followed with an investment of ₹20,000 crore, while Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) committed ₹15,000 crore for exploration projects.

The state government has firmly backed the push for oil exploration. “If no one invests in hydrocarbon exploration, how can we unlock the potential of our state?” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a recent press meet in Guwahati, strongly advocating for economic expansion.

However, conservationists and local communities fear that allowing drilling in eco-sensitive zones could spell disaster for the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary — a biodiversity hotspot that shelters not only the endangered Hoolock Gibbons but also other rare species of flora and fauna.

Locals say no to oil exploration

The proposed oil exploration project, valued at ₹264 crore, has triggered widespread concern and protests in Jorhat, as it sits merely 13 kilometres from the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary — a critical habitat for the endangered Hoolock Gibbons.

The project, which covers 4.4998 hectares, includes a 1.44-hectare well pad and a 3.0598-hectare access road, both situated within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the sanctuary.

“We have protested multiple times demanding a halt to the project. Initially, the NBWL assured us they would conduct a survey before approving the drilling. However, they carried out the survey secretly, without notifying anyone, and later declared the area suitable for exploration. This raises serious suspicions,” said Arindam Gogoi, Secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, Jorhat.

RTI activist and environmentalist Dilip Nath alleged that the Jorhat forest division never granted permission for oil exploration within the eco-sensitive zone. “The division strictly denied any clearance for the project. However, the government seemed determined to push it through. Even though the process was illegal, they turned it into a legal project,” Nath claimed.

Highlighting the potential environmental impact, Nath warned that large-scale pollution would be inevitable once the heavy drilling machinery was installed. “The area within a 4 km radius of the reserve forest is classified as grassland — a critical eco-sensitive zone where animals come to breed and feed. Under environmental laws, no large-scale industrial activity is permitted in such zones. Yet, the government has turned a blind eye,” he added.

The impact on local communities has also begun to surface. Jadov Duarah, Administrative Secretary of Bir Lachit Sena, Central Committee, and a resident of Jorhat, revealed that the company has already started dumping industrial waste into nearby paddy fields, severely affecting both agriculture and air quality.

“The smell from the waste disposal has become unbearable. We filed complaints, but no action was taken. Worse still, many villagers are now facing water contamination issues, and accessing clean drinking water has become a challenge,” said Duarah.

In response to growing protests, the local revenue circle officer and Vedanta representatives held a meeting with the villagers and promised to provide tube wells for clean drinking water. However, Duarah claimed that the commitment fell short. “They only installed seven tube wells, which are far from sufficient given the scale of the problem. This is a clear case of negligence,” he added.

Exploration, not extraction, Vedanta pledges

According to reports, Vedanta Group has provided written assurances stating that the scope of their operations will be limited to exploratory drilling, with no commercial extraction taking place.

The company has emphasised that any discovered hydrocarbons will be extracted from sites outside the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) to prevent environmental degradation. Vedanta has also pledged to avoid using hazardous chemicals during the exploration process, promising to minimise environmental impact and ensure safety standards.

Weighing in on the matter, Gibbon expert Dilip Chetry stated that the proposed drilling, if strictly confined to exploration, may not significantly impact wildlife in the sanctuary.

“The project site is located around 13.7 kilometers from the sanctuary, and the company has been allocated only 1.4 hectares for operations, which is relatively small. If it remains limited to exploration, the impact on wildlife should be minimal. However, should the project shift to full-scale commercial drilling, it could pose a serious threat to the ecosystem,” said Chetry.

Chetry further noted that while the exploration might cause some noise and air pollution, the real concern would arise if commercial extraction were to commence in the region.

As this tug-of-war between development and conservation intensifies, it becomes imperative for the government and corporate entities to heed the concerns of conservationists, local communities, and environmental experts. Striking a balance where progress does not come at the cost of fragile ecosystems is the need of the hour. After all, true development lies not just in harnessing resources but in preserving them for generations to come.