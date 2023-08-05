Cattle smuggling vehicle met with an accident in Dhubri, one dead

Dhubri, Aug 5: In a tragic incident highlighting the persistent issue of cattle smuggling in Assam, a vehicle carrying illegally trafficked livestock met with an accident late on Friday in Gauripur, Dhubri district.

The unfortunate collision occurred when the cattle-carrying vehicle, with registration number AS-01BE-7785, collided with a motorbike near the Gauripur Super Market. The rider of the motorbike, identified as Aquib Ahmed from the Sagolchara area of Dhubri, suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries during transit.

Upon inspection by the authorities, it was discovered that three cattle heads were being transported in a Tata Indica car at the time of the accident. The smugglers were presumably on their way to deliver the cattle to an undisclosed location. The collision left the animals severely injured, prompting local police and residents to intervene and provide assistance.

One of the suspected cattle smugglers involved in the accident was also severely injured and was admitted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment. However, another individual believed to be involved in the illegal operation managed to escape from the scene.

Authorities have taken immediate action, and a case has been registered against the vehicle and those involved in the illegal transportation of livestock. The injured cows were taken to a pound where they will receive medical treatment and shelter under the supervision of officials.