Cattle smuggling bid foiled in Dhubri, five cows died in accident

Dhubri, Sept 11: A cattle smuggling bid was foiled by the police in Dhubri district of Assam in the early hours of Monday, when a vehicle carrying 10 cows illegally to Bangladesh met with an accident in Rowa II village.

The vehicle with a West Bengal registration number (WB 71 B 8777), was chased by the police after it entered from Chagolia. The driver of the vehicle tried to escape the police and lost control of the vehicle, which fell into a pond filled with water hyacinth. Five of the cows died in the accident, while the other five were rescued by the police. The driver managed to flee from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle and the cattle.

The police said that the vehicle was meant for carrying fish fraudulently hide the cattle. The police suspect that the vehicle was part of a larger racket involved in cattle smuggling across the border. The police have seized the vehicle and registered a case against the driver and the owner of the vehicle. The rescued cows have been sent to a nearby Govt Pound. The police are conducting further investigation to nab the culprits and prevent such incidents in the future.