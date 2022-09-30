Cattle laden truck seized in Raha, two detained

Raha, Sep 30: Police here have seized a truck on Thursday night for illegally transporting cattle in Raha and detained two persons in this connection.

According to Arpan Saikia, Officer-in-charge, Raha police station, acting on a tip-off, Raha police intercepted the cattle-laden truck bearing registration no AS 02 B 4210 on Raha-Barapujia state highway while it was transporting the cattle illegally to Jorabat, Guwahati from Juria in Nagaon.

Police have rescued 20 cows and detained two accused for questing. The accused persons were identified as Abdul Ali of Gumuthagaon and Faizul Islam of Bogamur, Samaguri, Nagaon.

Police have also sent the rescued cows to a cow shelter located at Borghat area in Nagaon.

Further investigation in this regard is underway to uncover other details, said police.