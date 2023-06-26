Cattle continue to cause accidents on roads in Assam

Bajali, June 26: It is not just bad roads or drunken driving that are causing road accidents. Apart from that, cattle have also become a potential threat for motorists.

There is no respite in sight for residents from cattle menace as the authorities concerned lack grit to deal with the problem, which is compounding with each passing day.

People in the Bajali sub-division of Assam have demanded stringent action against cattle owners for letting their livestock occupy public roads during day and night.

Motorists and pedestrians have highlighted inconvenience to people and frequent accidents due to cattle blocking the roads add to it.

Animal lover Dimpu Barman has witnessed such accidents and also rescued many injured animals from the roads.

He said, "Free-roaming cattle are a threat to bike and car riders as animals run on the middle of the road and all of a sudden move sideways, causing road accidents. I have witnessed such accidents on road where many cows died due to those accident."

“Stray cows should be on field, not on roads,” he said and also appealed the authorities to look into the matter.