Cattle breeders from Assam invited to participate in Republic Day parade

Guwahati, Jan 13: In a strategic move to expand cow breeding across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rashtriya Gokul Mission in 2013, focusing on boosting farmers' milk production. The transformative initiative has taken root in Assam since 2018–19, catalysing a dairy revolution led by educated unemployed youth in every corner of the region, establishing themselves as successful cow breeders.

According to Assam government sources, the Livestock Development Agency (ALDA) is actively implementing the Rashtriya Gokul Mission scheme in the state. The ambitious target of artificial insemination for 7.30 lakh cows by 2022–23 has proven immensely successful, with 6.72 lakh cows artificially inseminated, achieving an impressive 92.03% success rate.

Acknowledging this achievement, the Government of India has recognised Assam among the top 10 states in the country, as conveyed in a letter to the state government. In celebration of this honour, 30 beneficiaries of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission from Assam, including successful entrepreneurial cattle breeders and artificial cattle breeders, have been specially invited to participate in the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

The delegation, led by Director Javir Rahul Suresh and key figures like Deputy Secretary Anushya Sarma and Dr. Manideep Das, Chief Executive Officer of the Assam Livestock Development Authority, will depart for Delhi on January 24, and return on January 27 under the supervision of a senior department official.

Out of 30 beneficiaries, 9 are successful entrepreneurial cattle breeders (2 female cattle breeders, 7 male cattle breeders) and 21 artificial cattle breeders (including 9 female cattle breeders).

This news has given a new impetus to the people involved in the livestock sector and is also highly regarded as an inspiration to the younger generation.