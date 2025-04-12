Cash-for-ticket row: Congress in damage control mode, promises disciplinary action

Guwahati, April 12: Amid mounting backlash over an alleged cash-for-ticket controversy in Dhubri ahead of the Panchayat elections, the Assam Congress has gone into damage control mode, with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah addressing the issue on Saturday.

While acknowledging complaints of irregularities, Borah attempted to turn the controversy into a show of strength for the party.

“A lot of people had prophesied that Congress would be routed in the Panchayat polls, but now we see people unhappy for not getting tickets. On a positive note, this rush reflects a strong desire among the public to contest the elections on a Congress ticket. That is a good sign, especially looking ahead to the 2026 Assembly elections,” he said, speaking to the press in Lakhimpur.

Appealing to party members who failed to secure nominations for the upcoming polls on May 2 and 7, Borah urged patience and unity.

“There are many elections ahead. I myself was denied a ticket four times in the past. Had I been impatient, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” he said, calling for restraint and long-term commitment from Congress workers and leaders.

Borah also confirmed that the party has received multiple complaints—some with evidence—regarding discrepancies in the ticket distribution process, allegedly involving certain district and block-level leaders.

“A few of these complaints are already public. Action will be taken against the individuals involved, regardless of their position in the party. We cannot let them go scot-free. If we fail to act now, it will demoralise our people, and I won’t let that happen,” he asserted.

However, Borah clarified that disciplinary action may take some time, as the party is currently focused on its campaign.

“We must now focus entirely on campaigning. Should I spend time investigating or lead the campaign? There is a time for everything,” he said, accusing the ruling parties of amplifying the issue to distract voters from allegations of corruption against themselves.

On Friday, the APCC issued a show-cause notice to Abedur Zaman—popularly known as Jewel—the President of the Dhubri District Congress Committee, over serious allegations of misconduct and violation of party protocols.

Zaman has been accused of bypassing the party’s official candidate selection committee and distributing nominations without prior approval. There are also allegations that he accepted money from aspiring candidates in exchange for promises of nomination—actions considered a grave breach of party ethics and constitutional norms.

The controversy has stirred significant unrest within the party’s rank and file in Dhubri, even as state leaders push to steer the focus back to the upcoming Panchayat polls.