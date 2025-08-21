Cash-for-job scam: Gauhati HC stays discharge of APSC probationers

Guwahati, Aug 21: The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday stayed the discharge orders of the APSC selected ‘probationers’ accused in the cash-for-job scam.

The counsel for the petitioners Arunabh Choudhury argued that the orders of discharge were in total contravention of the directions the division bench of the court.

A division bench had earlier directed the State government to issue “simpliciter discharge orders”.

The petitioners argued that the discharge orders were found to be “punitive and stigmatic and not a discharge simpliciter”.

Moreover, the court was told that the probationers had completed their two years of probation period, and no order extending the probation was issued.

Concluding that the direction of the division bench was not followed and that the officers were not reinstated first, a single bench of Soumitra Saikia stayed the discharge orders, issuing notice to the government.

By

Staff Reporter