Cash-for-job scam: 34 Assam Civil Service officers to face departmental proceedings

Guwahati, Nov 10: Departmental proceedings have been launched against 34 Assam Civil Service (ACS) personnel from the 2013 batch who reportedly paid money to pass the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) combined civil services examinations, officials said on Friday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered strict action against the officers whose names appeared in the Justice B.K. Sarma Committee's report investigating the scam.



According to an official statement, Sarma has ordered that the accused be subjected to severe consequences as soon as possible.



It also said that action has been taken against the 2014 batch of applicants who were purportedly selected through unethical techniques and had their scores manipulated during the tabulation process.



The state administration has so far fired 57 candidates who were chosen for the civil service in 2013 and 2014.



Since 2016, over 70 persons have been detained in relation to the irregularities, including 57 civil services officers and former APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul.