Cash Crunch in Ledo: ATM machines out of service for months

Margherita, Jun 23: Out-of-service ATM machines for the past several months have left people in distress in Assam’s Ledo.

The State Bank of India (SBI) at Ledo, as well as the ATMs of Punjab National Bank (PNB), have been closed, due to which common people are currently facing harassment.

Due to the closure of the ATMs, customers have to travel to Margherita to withdraw cash.

Despite being informed by the people of Ledo, the bank authorities have not paid any heed.

The people have urged the authorities to look into the matter as soon as possible.
















