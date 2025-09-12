Cartel involving Pakistani citizen, British wife of MP exposed in SIT report: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Sept 12: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday described the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report probing the alleged Pakistani links of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his family as “explosive,” claiming it exposes a cartel working against the country's interests.

''Let me assure all of you that this is a very explosive report. It is a kind of a cartel which was working to defame and demean the development process of our country," Sarma said on the sidelines of the BJP's manifesto release for the upcoming BTC polls.

The chief minister alleged that a Pakistani citizen and the British wife of MP has played a significant role in the cartel.

Sarma further stated that the SIT team had ''recovered many important documents posing a threat to the sovereignty of our country.”

The chief minister clarified that the report, which runs to 96 pages, will first be discussed in the Cabinet before being made public.

''It is the prerogative of the Cabinet to first discuss the report and take a call on the next course of action. Once the BTC elections are over, the Cabinet will discuss the SIT report and decide the next step," he said.

He added that the government's immediate priority was to ensure the smooth conduct of the Prime Minister's upcoming two-day visit to Assam and the BTC elections on September 22.

"There must be something in those 96 pages. It does not contain some fairy tale. We don't want to create drama around the report, as the government does not work for TRP. We are dealing with it seriously and will follow the necessary procedure'', the CM said.

The SIT, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, had formally submitted the report to the chief minister on Wednesday evening.









With inputs from PTI