Carcass of rhino found in Assam's Biswanath

Biswanath, Mar 17: In a tragic incident, a carcass of a rhino was found at Gai Tapu in Biswanath district, under Kaziranga National Park on Sunday.

As per sources, the rhino carcass was spotted by the workers of the Gai Tapu forest camp clinging to the banks of the river.



Upon receiving information, the forest department reached the spot and recovered the carcass for a post-mortem.



According to the information received, the horn of the rhino was intact and the post-mortem report said that the animal died due to old age.

