Carcass of leopard found in Assam’s Tinsukia

Guwahati, Dec 18: In a tragic incident, the carcass of a leopard was found near a railway track along the National Highway No. 37 in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday.

According to sources, the carcass of the leopard was found at Talap, under the Saikhowa Forest Range, under the jurisdiction of the Doomdooma Forest Division.

It is suspected the leopard met with a tragic death after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the highway.

Meanwhile, the forest department officials reached the spot and took the carcass to Saikhowa Forest Range.