Carcass of female rhino found in Orang National Park, tiger attack suspected

Mangaldoi, Dec 24: The carcass of a sub-adult female rhinoceros was recovered under the Roumari anti-poaching camp area of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday.



According to sources in the national park, the patrolling staff of the Roumari APC detected the carcass of the rhino with a small protruding horn.



Sources within the national park revealed that a preliminary investigation, coupled with the discovery of tiger pugmarks surrounding the carcass, points to a suspected predator attack, likely by a tiger.



Meanwhile, investigations are in progress to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic event, and the necessary procedures have been followed to dispose off the body.



