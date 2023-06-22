85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Car crash kills Assam youth in Hyderabad

By The Assam Tribune
Car crash kills Assam youth in Hyderabad
Representational Image | PTI image

Guwahati, Jun 22: In a tragic incident a Assam youth reportedly died in a car crash which took place at Hyderabad in Telangana.

The deceased youth has been identified as Diganta Koch aged 27 who hailed from Assam’s Lakhimpur district of Jiamoria village at Dhakuakhana.

According to reports, Diganta worked at a private organisation in Hyderabad since 2011.

Meanwhile the youth’s family also urged the Assam government and local MLA Naba Kumar Doley for assistance in bringing back the youth’s body.

The Assam Tribune


