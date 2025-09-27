Candlelight protests sweep Assam; AASU seeks arrests over lapses in Zubeen Garg case

Guwahati, Sept 27: Responding to a call of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), thousands of candles flickered across Assam on Friday evening as people stepped out in unison to demand justice for cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Citizens, students, artistes and well-wishers of the iconic singer poured into the streets, turning those into a glowing testimony of grief and anger, AASU leaders reiterated that those responsible for Zubeen's last public event-North East Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddhartha Sharma, members of his entourage and a section of the Assam Association in Singapore could not be shielded any longer.

The Union termed the lapses "an unforgivable crime and insisted on their immediate arrest.

In Guwahati, a candlelight procession was taken out from Swahid Bhawan, Uzan bazar to the entrance of Latasil playground. Over 500 citizens from all walks of life, members of various women's committees, citizens' groups, cultural committees, etc joined the protest along with several prominent members of the society. At Latasil, the procession was stopped by police.

"The government cannot drag its feet on this matter. By delaying the arrests, they are only giving the accused to secure an as opportunity to ticipatory bail," warned AASU president Utpal Sarma, while addressing the protesters.

AASU chief advisor Dr Samujal Bhattacharjya also said that people are keeping a watch on every step of the government in this matter. No delay or inefficiency in this matter would be tolerated by the people," he said.

The student body also highlighted growing allegations of financial misappropriation linked to Zubeen's earnings. Pointing at his manager, the AASU stated that while property questions are essentially family matters, every movable, immovable and intellectual property of the artiste must remain with his wife Garima Garg and family.

The candlelight marches, carried out simultaneously in every district, combined silence with simmering anger. Many placards carried by the protesters read ‘Justice for Zubeen' and ‘Punish the guilty’.

