Candlelight march in Assam varsity for Meitei girls killed in Manipur

Cachar, Sept 28: The Manipuri students' fraternity at Assam University, represented by the Assam University Manipuri Students Union (AUMSU) in Silchar, gathered for a poignant candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening.

The purpose of the vigil was to honor the memory of two young Meitei students who tragically lost their lives in Manipur.

The rally saw participation of both educators and students, who united to offer their respects and fervent prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

Among those paying their tributes was Professor Jayanta Bhattacharjee, serving as the interim registrar of the university, alongside other faculty members.

Kh Krishna Mohan Singha, the President of the Assam University Manipuri Students Union, made an impassioned plea during the gathering.

He urged both the Central and Manipur Governments to initiate a thorough investigation into this distressing incident, emphasizing the need for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to get involved.

Singha stressed the importance of identifying and bringing to justice the individuals responsible for this heinous crime, in accordance with the principles of justice and the rule of law.