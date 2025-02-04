Cancer treatment is a challenge for middle class: Prez of Cancer Care India

Guwahati, Feb 4: Government schemes alone are inadequate for the early detection of cancer. Community participation is a must for early screening, creating awareness, and providing home care to cancer patients, said the president of Cancer Care India, Devashis Sharma.

Talking to The Assam Tribune on the eve of World Cancer Day, Sharma said that this year's theme of World Cancer Day is "United by unique."

He pointed out that every cancer patient has different stories of grief, resilience, pain, etc., and every story is different from the other. There is a need for a holistic approach to cancer care, and only going by the protocol of treatment is not enough.

Sharma pointed out that though cancer care facilities have improved considerably in Assam, the issue of palliative care is often neglected. He expressed the view that palliative care with trained doctors and nurses should be available at grassroots-level hospitals, as it is not possible for the patients staying in the rural areas to come to cities and towns for cancer treatment.

Replying to a question, Sharma said that the lower section of the society, that is, the people below the poverty line, have Ayushman cards, and that covers most of the treatment. But they also find problems in early diagnostic tests that are not covered under the scheme. But once the treatment starts, such people have free treatment.

But the middle class is the one that faces the biggest challenge while getting cancer treatment. This section of people does not get free treatment, and cancer treatment is often beyond their means.

He suggested that the policymakers should chalk out plans in this regard. "The recent budget took care of the middle class in many aspects, and cancer care should also be included.

The middle class should also be brought under the ambit of government support in cancer treatment, maybe after a certain period of treatment," he added.

Sharma revealed that World Cancer Day is observed to create awareness among the people, as early detection can save many lives. But the government alone cannot create awareness, and there is a need for involving society and non-government organisations, he added.





By

R Dutta Choudhury