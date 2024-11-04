Cancer cases surged manifold in Northeast over 30 years: Oncologist Dr. Bikul Das

Guwahati, Nov 4: Instead of following the American treatment protocol for cancer treatment, India should try to develop its own treatment protocol, said internationally acclaimed stem cell researcher and oncologist, Dr. Bikul Das. He also expressed the hope that once the real cause of cancer is detected, treatment would become much easier.

Following are the excerpts from an interview with Dr. Das:

The Assam Tribune: Currently, India is following the American protocol for cancer treatment. Is it the best in the world?

Dr. Bikul Das: The American protocol is good, but it is not affordable for all. Even in America, only the rich and those who have strong health insurance can have proper treatment. I would say that the German model for cancer treatment is the best in the world. Most major countries have their own treatment protocol, and I strongly believe that India should have its own treatment protocol instead of following the American protocol.

AT: Many patients cannot take chemotherapy. Is it the only solution?

BD: Using chemotherapy to treat cancer is like using an atomic bomb to kill a mosquito. Chemotherapy harms the healthy cells of the body. There are other methods like targeted therapy, immunotherapy, etc., but these are still very costly. There is a worldwide debate going on about the use of chemotherapy because chemotherapy makes some types of cancer more aggressive.

That is why we always say that an overdose of chemo is always very dangerous. We are of the view that once we know the exact reasons through stem cell research, cancer treatment will become much easier. I think you all remember that once upon a time, tuberculosis was considered to be a dreaded disease. But now no one bothers about tuberculosis treatment. If we know the exact reason and target the right cells, cancer treatment will also become easy.

AT: Why do you think the incidence of cancer increased sharply in the North East region?

BD: It is a fact that the occurrence of cancer increased manifold in the region in the last 30 years or so. One reason for the increase is that earlier many cases went undetected. But now more and more cases are detected. On the other hand, several other factors can be attributed to the increase in cancer cases in the region. One factor can be the food we eat. Arsenic concentration in the water we drink, formalin in fish, too much use of fertilisers in vegetables, air pollution, etc. can also result in cancer. I have noticed that in this region, cases of ovarian and head and neck cancer have increased alarmingly. I strongly believe that if properly tested, many of the food items used by the people of the region would be banned. AT: What do you think of the overuse of antibiotics?

BD: That is also an area of concern, as antibiotics also kill good bacteria. In the USA, the use of antibiotics is the last resort. But I have seen that antibiotics are used as the first resort, and people can even buy and use antibiotics across the counter without any prescription. This practice must be stopped.

AT: Is cancer a genetic disease?

BD: In some cases yes. About six to ten percent of cases are genetic. But no genetic mapping of cancer is ever carried out in Assam, so it is difficult to say the exact number.

AT: It is said that exercise and physiotherapy are important for cancer patients, which is often ignored in India. What is your opinion on that?

BD: Very true. Exercise keeps mind and body healthy and reduces inflammation inside the body. Particularly, patients undergoing chemotherapy must be put through physiotherapy to reduce inflammation inside the body. Physiotherapy and exercise should be included in the cancer treatment protocol. For that, you need a good leader. Only a good leader can ensure that the protocol is changed to include physiotherapy and exercise in the cancer treatment protocol.





By-

R Dutta Choudhury