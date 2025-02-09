Canadian man deported for conducting religious conversions on expired tourist visa in Jorhat

Guwahati, Feb 9: A Canadian national was deported from India on Friday after being found guilty of violating visa norms and engaging in religious proselytisation activities in Assam’s Jorhat district.

Authorities discovered that Brandon Joel Devealt, who was staying in India on a tourist visa, had been conducting evangelical activities under Grace Church and encouraging locals to convert to Christianity.

Devealt had been residing in Jorhat despite his visa expiring on January 17, 2025. Acting on a tip-off, the Jorhat police detained him on February 5, leading to a thorough investigation in collaboration with the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Confirming the developments, Jorhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetank Mishra said that on February 4, they received information that Devealt was engaging in evangelical activities in Jorhat despite being on a tourist visa.

"Upon investigation, we found that he was involved in proselytisation and was operating from Grace Church, located on Jail Road in the Borbheta area of Jorhat town," SP Mishra was quoted as saying by a national daily.

Further probing revealed that Devealt had been using a YouTube channel to attract locals to convert to Christianity. Authorities found substantial digital evidence, although the channel had been deactivated before his detention.

“He was actively using social media to spread his evangelical message and persuade people to convert. We gathered enough proof of his activities, which violated his visa conditions, and took necessary action,” SP Mishra added.

Since an Indian tourist visa does not permit religious proselytisation or missionary work, the FRRO Kolkata was immediately informed, following which a "Leave India" notice was issued to Devealt. Law enforcement agencies coordinated to ensure his deportation, and the Jorhat police escorted him to Delhi, from where he was put on a flight to Toronto.

SP Mishra confirmed that the entire deportation process adhered to legal protocols and involved multiple agencies.

This is not the first instance of foreigners being deported from Assam for engaging in religious activities under a tourist visa. In 2022, seven German nationals and three Swedish nationals were deported for similar violations after being found conducting religious proselytisation in the state.