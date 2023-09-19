Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India’s possible link to Sikh activist’s murder

Guwahati, Sep 19: Canada has expelled a top Indian diplomat after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged there was “credible” intelligence linking New Delhi to the assassination of a prominent Canadian Sikh activist, in an explosive statement that is likely to further strain relations between the two countries.

"Over the past number of weeks Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said in an emergency statement to the House of Commons.

He asserted that “any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty”.

Joly’s office said that the expelled Indian diplomat is Pavan Kumar Rai, identified by them as the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s foreign intelligence agency, in Canada.