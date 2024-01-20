“Can anyone be more corrupt than Gandhis?” Assam CM on corruption allegations

Guwahati, Jan 20: Amidst the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam, Congress persists on accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption. In response, Sarma asserted on Saturday that the Gandhis are unparalleled in corruption, countering the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi during the campaign's third day in the state.

Sarma has been called the "most corrupt CM in the country" at several public gatherings over the last two days by Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Yatra.

“Anything abusive, that comes from the so called Gandhi family, I consider it as a blessing. Because this gives me the energy to fight against a family which considers itself to be the most powerful,” Sarma posted on X following the allegations.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that Sarma can "give lessons" to chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states on "how to indulge in corruption".



Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi addressing a press conference at Majuli as part of the Yatra on Friday, had alleged that corruption was being focused on in the state as it was the "core issue" for the people of the state.

