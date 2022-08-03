Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held

Diphu, Aug 3: Again a new terror group in the name of Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) has come to light in the hill district of Karbi Anglong.

An operation was conducted today in a location under Bakalia police station where exchange of fire took place between the police and militant group, police sources said.

During the exchange of fire, a self-styled Chairman of the newly formed militant outfit who was identified as D.P Kronjang alias Denial Teron has been reported to have received bullet injury.

On the other hand, the other apprehended cadres of the newly formed militant outfit were identified as Sedeng Tungan alias Pronob Timung, General Secretary of KULA and Arak Ejang alias Thengtom Hanse, Finance Secretary of KULA.

The police managed to recover one .22 pistol with ammunition, one magazine of AK series rifle, army fatigue uniforms, mobile hand set, extortion demand letters etc from the possession of nabbed KULA militants.