84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held

By Correspondent
Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held
X

Diphu, Aug 3: Again a new terror group in the name of Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) has come to light in the hill district of Karbi Anglong.

An operation was conducted today in a location under Bakalia police station where exchange of fire took place between the police and militant group, police sources said.

During the exchange of fire, a self-styled Chairman of the newly formed militant outfit who was identified as D.P Kronjang alias Denial Teron has been reported to have received bullet injury.

On the other hand, the other apprehended cadres of the newly formed militant outfit were identified as Sedeng Tungan alias Pronob Timung, General Secretary of KULA and Arak Ejang alias Thengtom Hanse, Finance Secretary of KULA.

The police managed to recover one .22 pistol with ammunition, one magazine of AK series rifle, army fatigue uniforms, mobile hand set, extortion demand letters etc from the possession of nabbed KULA militants.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
AASU locks up Raha ASEB office alleging power supply irregularities

AASU locks up Raha ASEB office alleging power supply irregularities

Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held

Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held

Morigaon hospital

Morigaon hospital's image featured in Indian postal stamp map

Next Story
Similar Posts
AASU locks up Raha ASEB office alleging power supply irregularities
3 Aug 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Raha, Aug 3: The Raha unit of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Wednesday staged a demonstration...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Morigaon hospital's image featured in Indian postal stamp map
3 Aug 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Morigaon, Aug 3: The Baghara State Hospital in Morigaon under the State Health department has made...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two girls missing from Assam found in New Delhi; trafficking suspected
3 Aug 2022 5:34 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 3: In a joint operation carried out by the Assam Police and the Northeast wing of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Roof collapses at Bongaigaon railway station; 8 people injured
3 Aug 2022 5:00 AM GMT

Bongaigaon, Aug 3: Eight labourers were injured after a shed under construction at platform no.2 of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta
2 Aug 2022 10:05 AM GMT

Barpeta, Aug 2: One more suspected Jihadi was nabbed by the police here last night. According to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Distortion' of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad demands action
2 Aug 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 2: Bihu dance presented to welcome Maldives President in Delhi has sparked...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam CM terms FIR by J'khand MLA 'fake'; minister shares Himanta-Jaimangal photos on Twitter
2 Aug 2022 6:55 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 2: Terming the FIR against him by a Jharkhand Congress MLA as 'fake', Assam Chief...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam minister stresses on road rules compliance
2 Aug 2022 5:35 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 2: Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has emphasised the need to check...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong MLA
1 Aug 2022 7:18 AM GMT

New Delhi/Ranchi, Aug 1: A Congress MLA from Jharkhand on Sunday alleged that his three fellow...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3 in India
31 July 2022 7:19 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 31: After Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh, the Northeastern state of Assam...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases
30 July 2022 11:07 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 30: The Assam police on Friday launched a helpline number to report any demands of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens
30 July 2022 9:52 AM GMT

Jorhat, Jul 30: The Assam government will collaborate with the Akshaya Patra Foundation for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Distant dwarf galaxy formation spotted, Tezpur Univ researcher in study team
30 July 2022 8:56 AM GMT

Tezpur, Jul 30: A first of its kind study has found new stars forming beyond the visible boundaries...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held

Diphu, Aug 3: Again a new terror group in the name of Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) has come to light in the hill district of Karbi Anglong.

An operation was conducted today in a location under Bakalia police station where exchange of fire took place between the police and militant group, police sources said.

During the exchange of fire, a self-styled Chairman of the newly formed militant outfit who was identified as D.P Kronjang alias Denial Teron has been reported to have received bullet injury.

On the other hand, the other apprehended cadres of the newly formed militant outfit were identified as Sedeng Tungan alias Pronob Timung, General Secretary of KULA and Arak Ejang alias Thengtom Hanse, Finance Secretary of KULA.

The police managed to recover one .22 pistol with ammunition, one magazine of AK series rifle, army fatigue uniforms, mobile hand set, extortion demand letters etc from the possession of nabbed KULA militants.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
AASU locks up Raha ASEB office alleging power supply irregularities

AASU locks up Raha ASEB office alleging power supply irregularities

Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held

Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held

Morigaon hospital

Morigaon hospital's image featured in Indian postal stamp map

Similar Posts
AASU locks up Raha ASEB office alleging power supply irregularities
3 Aug 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Raha, Aug 3: The Raha unit of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Wednesday staged a demonstration...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Morigaon hospital's image featured in Indian postal stamp map
3 Aug 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Morigaon, Aug 3: The Baghara State Hospital in Morigaon under the State Health department has made...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two girls missing from Assam found in New Delhi; trafficking suspected
3 Aug 2022 5:34 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 3: In a joint operation carried out by the Assam Police and the Northeast wing of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Roof collapses at Bongaigaon railway station; 8 people injured
3 Aug 2022 5:00 AM GMT

Bongaigaon, Aug 3: Eight labourers were injured after a shed under construction at platform no.2 of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta
2 Aug 2022 10:05 AM GMT

Barpeta, Aug 2: One more suspected Jihadi was nabbed by the police here last night. According to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Distortion' of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad demands action
2 Aug 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 2: Bihu dance presented to welcome Maldives President in Delhi has sparked...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam CM terms FIR by J'khand MLA 'fake'; minister shares Himanta-Jaimangal photos on Twitter
2 Aug 2022 6:55 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 2: Terming the FIR against him by a Jharkhand Congress MLA as 'fake', Assam Chief...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam minister stresses on road rules compliance
2 Aug 2022 5:35 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 2: Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has emphasised the need to check...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong MLA
1 Aug 2022 7:18 AM GMT

New Delhi/Ranchi, Aug 1: A Congress MLA from Jharkhand on Sunday alleged that his three fellow...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3 in India
31 July 2022 7:19 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 31: After Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh, the Northeastern state of Assam...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases
30 July 2022 11:07 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 30: The Assam police on Friday launched a helpline number to report any demands of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens
30 July 2022 9:52 AM GMT

Jorhat, Jul 30: The Assam government will collaborate with the Akshaya Patra Foundation for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Distant dwarf galaxy formation spotted, Tezpur Univ researcher in study team
30 July 2022 8:56 AM GMT

Tezpur, Jul 30: A first of its kind study has found new stars forming beyond the visible boundaries...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X