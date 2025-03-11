Camera traps uncover rare wildlife boom in Dehing Patkai National Park

Digboi, March 11: Heightened protection measures and the use of advanced camera traps have led to the discovery of newer wildlife species and a noticeable increase in the population of existing species at Dehing Patkai National Park, forest officials said.

Digboi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) TC Ranjith Ram said that while camera traps were initially installed on a smaller scale in 2021, the scope of monitoring has significantly widened in recent times.

“Earlier, our focus was limited to a few specific pockets. Now, in association with the Wildlife Institute of India we have covered the entire Dehing Patkai National Park and its adjoining reserve forest to ensure comprehensive tracking of wildlife,” Ram told The Assam Tribune.













Wild cat spotted on camera traps in Dehing Patkai (AT Photo)

The intensified surveillance has revealed a promising rise in animal populations. For instance, the number of elephants in the park has increased from 196 in 2018 to 348, while the sighting of barking deer has also become more frequent. Additionally, the camera traps have captured the presence of several wild feline species, previously unrecorded in the park.

“Clouded leopards, which were not seen in the area earlier, have now been captured on camera. We have also discovered the presence of marble cats and leopard cats in the park,” Ram said, highlighting that Dehing Patkai is now home to eight different species of wild cats, a rarity in any single protected forest in India. “However, tigers have not been sighted yet,” he rued.

The discovery of a clouded leopard in February this year gained significant attention after Assam Environment and Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary shared the footage on social media.













Wild cat spotted on camera traps in Dehing Patkai (AT Photo)

The surge in biodiversity comes after Dehing Patkai was elevated to the status of a National Park in 2021, following which intensified conservation efforts were implemented.

According to Ram, the upgradation has led to better resource allocation, strengthening conservation and protection measures in the area.

“The elevation of Dehing Patkai has brought in more resources, better monitoring, and improved protection for biodiversity. We expect to discover more species in the coming years and simultaneously implement stronger protection measures,” he said.

In addition to the surge in wildlife, Dehing Patkai has also seen an increase in tourist footfall, including visitors from international destinations.

“Tourism has picked up rapidly. Both domestic and international tourists have started visiting the park, which is helping us amplify conservation awareness,” Ram added.