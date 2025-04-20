'Calling Debarata, Gaurav BJP agents unimaginable': APCC chief slams Akhil

Guwahati, April 20: The flicker of hope for a united Opposition in Assam, sparked by a recent closed-door meeting led by eminent intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain, appears to be dimming fast.

Just two days after the meeting, tensions have surfaced between Raijor Dal and the Congress, threatening to derail any prospects of a cohesive anti-BJP front ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, on Saturday, triggered the latest bout of discord, accusing the Congress of sabotaging Opposition unity due to internal strife and unwillingness to collaborate.

Responding sharply, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah lashed out at Gogoi in a social media broadcast in the evening, accusing him of making baseless allegations.

“I never imagined that at a time when we are trying to create a united Opposition front, Akhil Gogoi would stoop to calling Gaurav Gogoi and Debabrata Saikia BJP agents,” Borah said.

“People across the country have seen how Gaurav Gogoi has raised public concerns in Parliament and how Debabrata Saikia has repeatedly stood up to the ruling party in the Assembly. Our commitment doesn’t need certification from any political leader—it will be judged by the people,” he added.

Borah also noted that several intellectuals and citizens have urged the Congress to bring the Opposition together to counter the BJP’s “communal” brand of politics.

“That’s exactly what we have been trying to do. But such irresponsible comments from Akhil Gogoi only vitiate the atmosphere,” he added.

The APCC chief further criticised Raijor Dal’s decision to field candidates in constituencies where Congress had shown interest, hinting at a possible tacit understanding between Raijor Dal and the BJP.

Sending a pointed message to Gogoi, Borah remarked, “Congress has shown time and again that we are capable of making sacrifices for the sake of unity. But we must not say things that make it difficult to look each other in the eye when we meet again.”

The war of words comes just after a key meeting of Opposition leaders in Guwahati on April 18, where strategies for a joint front in the upcoming Panchayat elections were discussed.

The meeting, convened by Dr Gohain, was also seen as a precursor to building momentum for the 2026 Assembly elections.

But with tensions rising and key players trading accusations, the road to a united Opposition in Assam appears to be anything but smooth.