CAG flags seed shortfall in Assam Seeds Coporation, exposes infra gaps

Guwahati, Nov 26: Plagued by the absence of proper irrigation facilities, drainage and other operational constraints in its farms, the Assam Seeds Corporation Limited's own production catered to only 0.28 per cent of Agriculture department's requirement between 2018-19 and 2023-24.

"During 2018-24, the company supplied 1.59 lakh MT of seeds to Department of Agriculture, out of which 437.54 MT was supplied from its own production. The balance requirement was met from other sources," according to a CAG report, which noted that the company could not expand its market potential by in-creasing its own seed production as well as through registered growers.

Against the total cultivable land of 250.50 hectares in each year during 2018-2024, the unutilized land for production of seeds range between 39 hectares (15.57 per cent) and 124.50 hectares (49.70 per cent). The company's average yield of paddy seeds during the period was 2.38 MT per hectare as against the State average yield of 3.49 MT per hectare.

There was an overall shortfall of 34.02 per cent in achievement of annual targeted production of paddy seeds during the period, ranging between 6.70 per cent (2023-24) and 49.86 percent (2018-29). The production of non-paddy seeds (35.12 MT) was negligible compared to targeted production of 366.75 MT.

Absence of irrigation facilities across most seed farms was a major operational constraint. Dependence on mon-soon made farms vulnerable to crop failure, while lack of drainage led to waterlogging in fields during heavy rains, which damaged crops and further reduced yield.

The CAG also noted that the company neither had any marketing information of its neighbouring States nor formulated a strategy to discover yearly total requirements of seeds, pricing policies adopted by other suppliers, including the qualities and varieties of seeds, etc. The company also did not have a brand name which could create a unique identity of its product to attract customer.

Due to shortfall in production of seeds, the company could not provide quality seeds to formers of the State at a cheaper price, making farmers dependent on private traders for their seed requirement, the report tabled in the State Assembly on Tuesday said.

The company blamed the shortfall on a lack of technical manpower and basic farm infrastructure.

The audit also observed uncontrolled cattle grazing in the harvested areas, absence of proper soil testing mechanism and poor scientific pest control led to shortfall in seed production, which "were controllable on company's part by taking timely action".

Pathetically, the company also did not have any system in place for periodic review of the performance of seed farms or analyse the reasons for low productivity, "which were indicative of absence of effective monitoring mechanism in the company".

The company had 12 seed farms with land area of 383 hectares, out of which 131.50 hectares were occupied by farm's buildings, roads, ponds, etc. There was an overall loss of Rs 43 lakh in the 12 seed farms during the six-year period