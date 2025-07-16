Cachar's Gammon Bridge reopens after Rs 2.75 Cr renovation strict load limits in place

Silchar, July 16: The crucial Gammon Bridge in Cachar was formally reopened on Tuesday evening for vehicular movement after undergoing 55 days of essential repair and renovation work.

Cabinet Ministers Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, along with senior officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the executing agency behind the restoration, assessed the movement of vehicles at the time of reopening.

Minister Rai stated that a total of Rs 2.75 crores was sanctioned for the repair work.

“A total of Rs 2.75 crore was sanctioned for the repair work and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was taking daily updates on the repair work. I extend my gratitude to the locals for extending cooperation despite undertaking hardships,” Rai said.

Echoing this sentiment, Minister Paul said, “This bridge is more than a structure. It is the artery through which Barak Valley breathes. Its reopening marks the return of normalcy and uninterrupted connectivity for lakhs of residents across the valley and Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura.”

Paul reiterated that a task force has been formed for regular inspections and strict enforcement of load limits to protect the structural integrity of the bridge.

The Minister was quick to add that the construction of bailey bridge over river Harang has been accelerated and the work will gain momentum from July 20.

Officials from NHIDCL and the state’s transport department have confirmed that strict monitoring mechanisms will be implemented to prevent overloading of vehicles, one of the major factors previously contributing to the bridge’s wear and tear.

Weighbridges, mobile surveillance teams, and penalties for violations are part of the new safety protocol.

Built back in 1974 at Badarpurghat in Katigorah constituency, had been closed for almost two months to undergo critical maintenance after engineers flagged structural vulnerabilities during routine inspections.

During the closure, alternative routes created logistical bottlenecks, leading to long delays, economic loss, and disruption of essential services in the region.