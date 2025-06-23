Cachar’s Dolu greenfield airport clears key hurdle as public hearing sees 95% support

Silchar, June 23: The much-anticipated public hearing for the proposed Greenfield Airport at Dolu in Cachar district was held on Monday, drawing a largely supportive response from local residents alongside appeals for fair compensation and rehabilitation.

Following the hearing, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the event as “significant milestone” in Assam’s efforts to transform Barak Valley into a hub of connectivity and development.

“The public hearing for the Greenfield Dolu Airport project in Cachar district concluded peacefully today — a significant milestone in our journey to transform Barak Valley into a hub of connectivity and development. We are now one step closer to realising our grand vision for the region. Gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation and support,” the Chief Minister posted on social media.

Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav told the press that the hearing had seen a strong show of support, with 145 of the 151 memorandums received — nearly 95% — in favour of the project. The remaining submissions raised concerns regarding land acquisition, seeking improved compensation and rehabilitation packages for the affected families.

"The meeting was held peacefully and we received an overwhelming response towards the construction of the airport at Dolu," the DC said, adding that detailed minutes of the proceedings would be shared with the press soon.

The hearing, conducted under tight security arrangements, was attended by key officials including the Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board, the Cachar Deputy Commissioner, and the Superintendent of Police.

The proposed airport had earlier received site clearance from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). However, final in-principle approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation is still pending, contingent on the submission of a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Once operational, the Dolu Greenfield Airport is expected to significantly improve air connectivity in the Barak Valley and serve as a catalyst for regional development.





A Major Step Forward ✈️



The public hearing for the Greenfield Dolu Airport project in Cachar district concluded peacefully today- a significant milestone in our journey to transform Barak Valley into a hub of connectivity and development.



We are now one step closer to realising… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2025



