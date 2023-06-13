Cachar's Bethukandi to get double-shutter sluice gate: Pijush Hazarika

Silchar, Jun 13: Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika on Monday said that as an additional measure to prevent floods, a double-shutter sluice gate at Bethukandi, one of the most discussed sites along river Barak will be constructed utilizing approximately Rs 10 crores.

As a part of his visit to Barak Valley, Hazarika went to Bethukandi to evaluate the construction and repair work to prevent flooding. Later, talking to the media, the minister said, “When I visited the site last month, I was unaware of the water pressure here.

Now, from whatever I saw and learnt, people of Silchar need not worry about a repeat of what they faced last year. I realize that another sluice gate is much required and I want to assure the Silchar residents that, besides the sluice gate of the Department of Irrigation which is already here, with regard to a permanent solution, a double-shutter sluice gate will be constructed at the cost of Rs 10 crore (approximately), for which work will commence from October this year.”

It may be mentioned that in a recent development, there were some glitches noticed at portions surrounding the repaired sluice gate which triggered panic among the masses.

Asked on the issue, the minister said that there are some technical issues in the lower portions of the existing sluice gate and glitches would be mended accordingly.

This embankment here is well constructed. The embankment work is almost done and not a single breach area across Assam is reported till date.

Around 10 lakh Geobags and nearly 95,000 porcupine sets have been sent to all the districts, he said. “Honourable Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has given clear instructions to the district administration of all the districts to remain alert to deal with flood situation.

The Department of Water Resources, DDMA and other agencies are well prepared to combat flood situation so that people of flood prone districts including Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts could be saved from the menace of flood,” Hazarika asserted.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Cachar district BJP president Bimalendu Roy along with officials from the Water Resources Department accompanied the minister in the site inspection.





